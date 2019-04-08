Foreign selling intensifies to RM416.7m last week

PETALING JAYA: Foreign funds disposed of RM416.7 million net of local equities last week, the fourth time that the weekly foreign net selling reached above RM400 million so far in 2019.

The international funds shifted their selling mode into a higher gear last week, MIDF Research said in its weekly funds flow report today.

On a year-to-date basis, foreign funds have sold RM1.76 billion net of local equities.

“Among the four Asean markets we monitor, Malaysia has now taken over Thailand’s place as the nation with the largest foreign net outflow,” MIDF said.

Nevertheless, it said the cumulative foreign net outflows from January 2018 in Malaysia is substantially lower by more than US$5 billion (RM20.4 billion) compared with Thailand.

Bursa began the quarter with an exodus of foreign funds on Monday worth RM265.1 million net, the highest in 15 trading days.

The slump in banking stocks outweighed the signs of stabilisation shown by manufacturing activity in China in March 2019, hampering market sentiment. The local bourse followed suit to decline by 0.9% to settle at 1,628.7 points, a level not seen since late December 2016.

The level of foreign net selling dropped substantially to RM37 million on the next day as optimism was underpinned by the higher-than-expected jump in US manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data of 1.1 percentage point (ppt) to 55.3% from the month before.

“However, Malaysia was the only market with a foreign net outflow among the seven Asian markets we monitor,” MIDF noted.

Offshore investors made a modest return on Wednesday and Thursday by snapping up RM1.4 million net and RM8.8 million net respectively, following a report that the US and China have resolved most of the issues in the trade talks.

On the local front, gains in Genting were spurred by its plan to acquire the superyacht Equanimity and partially supported the FBM KLCI which rose 12 points over these two days.

The mood turned sombre on Friday as foreign investors took out RM124.8 million net, bucking the regional trend due to the absence of catalysts from the local front.