Foreign selling on Bursa eased to RM54.4 million last week

PETALING JAYA: Foreign funds sold RM54.4 million net of local equities last week, less than half of the amount disposed in the previous week.

“The momentum of foreign net outflows from Bursa tapered last week but extended the weekly foreign selling streak to nine weeks,” MIDF Research said in its weekly fund flow report today.

On new year’s eve, international investors sold RM36.1 million net on Bursa following the drop in China’s factory activity for the first time since 2016. The local bourse remained flat, only ending 0.1% lower at 1,691 points on Monday. It was also notable that the FBM KLCI gained 56 points since it hit its lowest level in 2018 of 1,635 points on Dec 18, 2018.

MIDF Research said Bursa kicked off 2019 on a sombre note as foreign funds sold RM55.4 million on Wednesday, bringing the foreign net selling streak to 12 days, the longest since the 37-day selling spree recorded from early May to late June 2018.

“Despite Apple’s slash in revenue guidance, foreign investors disregarded the news and took the opportunity to buy RM64.6 million net on Thursday, the largest daily inflow in more than two weeks.”

“Foreign funds reverted to selling mode on Friday albeit at a moderate pace of RM27.5 million net. Optimism sparked by the China’s services gauge was outweighed by disappointing US manufacturing data as the ISM (The Institute of Supply Management) manufacturing index fell to 54.1 last month, the lowest level since November 2016.”

For the first three trading days of 2019, MIDF Research said foreign funds pulled out RM18.3 million net or US$4.5 million net of equities from Bursa. This is substantially lower than Thailand’s outflow of US$130.4 million net while Indonesia and the Philippines saw a net inflow of US$54.9 million and US$23.1 million, respectively.

“The participation rate amongst the various group of investors saw an increase across the board. The average daily traded value of foreign investors registered the largest weekly advance of 36% but was still below the healthy level of RM1 billion,” it added.