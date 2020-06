PETALING JAYA: International investors sold RM539.2 million net of local equities last week, half of what was disposed in the week before.

MIDF Research said offshore investors continued to reduce their exposure on stocks listed on Bursa for the 17th consecutive week last week.

“So far in 2020, foreign investors have sold RM15.0 billion net on Bursa. In comparison with the other six Asian markets we track, Malaysia still has the fourth smallest foreign net outflow on a year-to-date basis,“ it said in its fund flow report today.

As markets reopened from the long weekend last week, international investors took out RM250.6 million net of local equities.

Nevertheless, foreign funds came into the local market at a tune of RM1.4 million net last Wednesday, snapping the 11-day selling spree on Bursa. The modest entry of foreign funds into Malaysia on Wednesday coincided with the local bourse settling at 1,575.3 points, the highest close since late January 2020. Risk-on sentiment was spurred on Wednesday amidst the recovery movement control order taking effect.

However, the foreign net buying in the local market was shortlived on Thursday as international funds sold RM274.6 million net. Investors’ appetite was adversely affected by the Federal Reserve’s indication on keeping interest rates unchanged until 2022 while warning on a long economic recovery from the economic recession.

The level of foreign net selling dropped substantially to just RM15.5 million on Friday. Meanwhile, the overall mood in the market was sombre as investors grew warier of a second wave of covid-19 infections. Moreover, the US weekly jobless-claims data which showed 1.5 million

Americans filing for unemployment insurance in the week before strengthened the Federal Reserve’s cautious commentary earlier on Wednesday.

In terms of participation, all investor groups recorded a weekly decline in their average daily traded value (ADTV). Foreign investors was the group that experienced the smallest weekly decline in their average daily traded value ADTV of 13.2% to reach RM1.50 billion. Despite the drop, the ADTV is still healthy above the RM1.0 billion mark.