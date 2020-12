PETALING JAYA: Offshore investors continued to be net sellers on Bursa Malaysia last week with RM178.8 million worth of disposals, according to a report by MIDF Research.

The week started with RM81.6 million net of local equities sold by foreign funds on Monday, while retailers and local institution emerged as net buyers and net sellers to the tune of RM148.6 million and RM67.72 million respectively.

The research house noted that foreign investors turned net buyers on Wednesday and Thursday, amounting to RM142.7 million and RM9.7 million respectively, following the passing of Budget 2021 at its third reading.

“However, this net buying was short-lived as it turned into net selling again on Friday amounting to RM210.5 million, probably on profit-taking activities on the recent rally of the market,” it stated in its report.

For last week, retailers came up as active buyers every trading day, with the largest net inflow on Monday and the smallest on Thursday, to the tune of RM148.5 million and RM13.5 million respectively.

So far, December has seen retailers as ardent buyers with only one day when they were net sellers.

The opposite is true for local institutions, as in the past week they emerged as net sellers every day except on Friday.

The group’s biggest net selling was on Wednesday at RM168.9 million, while its only buying was on Friday at RM67.72 million.

As the year inches closer to the end, MIDF Research said retailers and local institutions have been net buyers for Bursa.

So far, retailers are net buyers with RM13.61 billion, bigger than local institutions’ RM10.87 billion.

Meanwhile, foreign investors’ net selling of equities on Bursa has reached RM25 billion in value.

Against three other Southeast Asian markets that the research house tracked last week, Malaysia saw the least foreign outflow while Thailand experienced the biggest inflow.

In terms of participation, retail investors recorded a weekly decrease of 25.0% in average daily trade value (ADTV) while foreign investors experienced an increase in ADTV of 17.7% and local institutions’ ADTV rose by 14%.