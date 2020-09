PETALING JAYA: Foreign investors emerged as net sellers of local equities throughout the first week of September to a tune of RM589 million, bigger than the previous week’s selloff of RM485 million.

MIDF Research pointed out that the cumulative foreign net outflow in September stood at RM1.49 billion.

On the other hand, it noted that retailers stood as net buyers last week with RM660.08 million worth of equities, while local institutions sold off RM71.52 million net of local equities in the same period.

“As the market reopened on Tuesday last week, foreign investors sold RM379.90 million net of local equities, with retailers and local institutions as net buyers at RM199.95 million and RM179.95 million respectively,” said the research house in its fund flow report.

Subsequently, offshore investors continued their selling momentum until the end of week, which peaked on Tuesday with a net outflow of RM379.9 million and saw the smallest outflow on Wednesday at RM25.97 million.

“So far in 2020, foreign investors net selling have amounted to RM20.94 billion worth of equities on Bursa. Local players, institutions are net buyers at RM10.21 billion and retailers at RM9.77 billion,” it said.

Against the other three Southeast Asian markets it tracks last week, MIDF Research stated that the Philippines recorded the least foreign net outflow while Thailand experienced the biggest outflow compared to the others.

In terms of participation, it said retail investors recorded a weekly decrease 22.67% in average daily trade value (ADTV) while the foreign investor experienced a decrease in ADTV of 27.97%.