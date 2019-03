PETALING JAYA: Foreign funds finally made their way into stocks listed on Bursa Malaysia after five straight weeks of net selling, according to MIDF Research.

They acquired RM86.3 million net of local equities last week, the second lowest weekly foreign net inflow recorded so far this year.

The research house said Bursa started the week on a strong note as foreign investors bought RM81.5 million net, the largest in a day since Feb 18. The influx of foreign funds last Monday lifted the FBM KLCI by 0.6% to its highest close in 10 trading days at 1,691 points.

International funds continued entering the Malaysian market to a tune of RM20.6 million net on Tuesday coinciding with Brent crude oil price consistently remaining near the US$67 per barrel level following Opec’s commitment to resume output cuts 2019.

However, global funds shifted to the sidelines on Wednesday ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting, resulting in a foreign net outflow of RM26.6 million. Another concern which surrounded markets on Wednesday was the possible pushback of China against US’ demand even as US President Donald Trump cited that talks are going well.

Notwithstanding this, it said Malaysia attracted a bout of foreign net inflows worth RM14.6 million on Thursday as the Federal Reserve implied that it would halt interest-rate increases this year and pivot away from policy tightening. The ringgit followed suit to appreciate by 0.12 to an eight month high of US$/RM4.061, the strongest since late July last year.

“Malaysia’s year-to-date foreign net outflow of RM1.19 billion or US$292.7 million is no longer the highest amongst the four Asean markets we monitor as Thailand took the spot with a year-to-date foreign net outflow of US$349.4 million or above RM1.4 billion,“ MIDF said.