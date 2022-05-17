Foreigners bought RM56.9m on Bursa last week

PETALING JAYA: Foreign investors turned net buyers again after a week of net selling the week before, with net inflows summed up to RM56.9 million last week.

In its weekly fund flow report, MIDF Research said local retailers remained net buyers for the fifth consecutive week at RM234.8 million while local institutions turned net sellers after a week of net buying with a net selling position of RM291.8 million last week.

“To date, international funds have been net buyers for 15 out of the 19 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM6.98 billion. They were net sellers on Wednesday and Thursday, at RM2.08 million and RM145.2 million, respectively,” said MIDF.

Local institutions were net sellers on all the trading days last week, except on Thursday where they were net buyers to the tune of RM41.38 million. The highest net selling was recorded on Tuesday at RM200.67million, and the smallest net selling on Wednesday at RM40.44 million. They have been net sellers for 16 out of 19 weeks this year. To date, they have sold RM8.1 billion of equities.

Local retailers were net buyers on all trading days of the week with the highest net buying on Thursday at RM103.83 million, and small net buying on Tuesday, at RM21.34 million.

“In terms of participation, foreign investors saw a decrease in the average daily trade value by 24.76%. Local retailers saw a decline of 6.9% while local institutions saw an increase of 9.49%,” said MIDF.