Foreigners, local retailers emerge as net buyers again on Bursa

PETALING JAYA: Foreign investors and local retailers were net buyers last week, with net inflows from foreign investors amounting to RM525.8 million out of the total net inflows of RM565.6 million.

According to MIDF Research’s fund flow report, international funds have been net buyers on Bursa for 10 out of the first 12 weeks of 2022, with a net inflow of RM6.12 billion year-to-date.

“Foreign investors turned net sellers at RM8.6 million on Monday when the market reopened last week, ending its 30-day streak of net buying, but turned net buyers again for the rest of the week. The largest net inflows from foreign investors were on Thursday (RM176.5 million), Tuesday (RM134.3 million) and Friday (RM114.5 million).

“Local institutions, who have been strong net sellers, ended its 31-day net selling streak on Monday with a net buy of RM58.3 million before turning net sellers again from Tuesday to Friday. The largest net outflow was on Tuesday (RM225.2 million), Thursday (RM191.7 million) followed by Wednesday (RM105 million). Overall, local institutions were net sellers at US$565.5 million,“ said the research house.

Last week, various mixed local retailer movements were recorded with three days of net selling and two days of net buying, culminating with a net buying position for the week at RM39.9 million.

“They were net sellers on Monday (RM49.8 million), Wednesday (RM4 million) and Friday (RM12.4 million) and net buyers on Tuesday (RM90.94 million) and Thursday (RM15.21 million). Year-to-date, local institutions are net sellers to the tune of RM6.61 billion while local retailers have been net buyers at RM492.8 million.

In terms of participation, only local institutions saw an increase in average daily trade value (ADTV) by +5.74%. Foreign investors and local institutions recorded declines of -61.77% and -8.87% respectively, said MIDF.