Foreigners sold RM120.6m of equities last week

PETALING JAYA: Foreign investors net sold RM120.6 million of Malaysian equities last week, half of the RM320.3 million net sold in the previous week, marking the fifth consecutive week of foreign fund outflows on Bursa Malaysia.

“To date, international funds have been net buyers for 17 out of the 27 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM5.95 billion. Local institutions were net sellers for 20 out of 27 weeks, with a total net outflow of RM7.78 billion. Local retailers have been net buyers for 18 out of 27 weeks of 2022. Year-to-date, they have been net buyers at RM1.83 billion,” MIDF Research said in its fund flow report today.

Foreign investors were net sellers for the whole of last week except on Tuesday and Friday when they net bought RM13.7 million and RM11.4 million. The heaviest outflow observed was on Monday at RM79.4 million.

Local institutions remained to be net buyers for two consecutive weeks after buying RM29.9 million last week. They were net buyers on Monday at RM50.2 million and turned to net sellers on Tuesday by net selling RM22.2 million. They turned to net buyers again on Wednesday and Thursday to the tune of RM5.32 million and RM0.6 million respectively, before turning to net sellers at the end of the week at RM4 million.

Local retailers were on a net buying spree last week except on Friday when they net sold RM7.4 million. The highest net buying recorded was on Wednesday which amounted to RM55.9 million.

On a sectoral basis, industrial products and services, technology and transportation sectors saw the highest net outflow last week with RM44.6 million, RM42.5 million and RM32.6 million respectively. The top three sectors (out of four) with the highest net inflow were financial services (RM20.6 million), healthcare (RM16.4 million) and plantation (RM8.8 million).

In terms of participation, the average daily trade value declines 18.2% for foreign investors, 21% for institutional investors and 14.2% for retailers.