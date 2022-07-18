Foreigners sold RM28m of equities last week

PETALING JAYA: The trend of foreign fund outflows continued on Bursa Malaysia for the sixth consecutive week, though at a much moderated rate last week, with only RM28 million trickling out on a shorten trading week due to Hari Raya Aidiladha holiday on Monday. Comparatively, it was net outflow of RM120.55 million the previous week.

According to MIDF Research, foreigners net sold RM81.9 million last Wednesday and RM17.6 million on Friday but were net buyers on Tuesday (RM21.9 million) and Thursday (RM49.6 million).

Local institutions turned net sellers again at a rate of RM25.1 million after net buying for a brief two weeks. They net sold RM60.4 million on Tuesday and RM48.5 million on Thursday, which was softened by net buys on Wednesday (RM47.9 million) and Friday (RM36 million).

Local retailers maintained as net buyers for the sixth week at RM53.1 million. They bought RM72.5 million net on Tuesday and Wednesday before net selling RM19.5 million over the next two days.

The top three sectors which saw net outflows by foreign investors were industrial products & services (RM51.7 million), technology (RM40.4 million) and plantation (RM22.3 million). Meanwhile, the top three sectors with net inflows were healthcare, financial services and consumer products & services with RM71.7 million, RM35.5 million and RM16.6 million respectively.

“To date, international funds have been net buyers for 17 out of the 28 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM5.94 billion. Local institutions were net sellers for 21 out of 28 weeks, with a total net outflow of RM7.84 million. Local retailers have been net buyers for 19 out of 28 weeks of 2022. Year-to-date, they have been net buyers at RM1.9 billion,” MIDF said in its fund flow report.

In terms of participation, there was a decline in average daily trade value (ADTV) among all investor classes. Retail investor saw a decline of 26.26% while institutional and foreign investors saw a decrease in ADTV by 25.51% and 25.94% respectively.