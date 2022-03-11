Former directors of Silver Bird Group convicted for furnishing false statements

PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court yesterday convicted former directors of Silver Bird Group Bhd for permitting the furnishing of false statements to Bursa Malaysia, an offence under section 369(b)(B) of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 (CMSA).

“Silver Bird’s founder and former group managing director Datuk Jackson Tan Han Kook and former group executive director Derec Ching Siew Cheong pleaded guilty to one charge each. Both were sentenced to a one-day imprisonment and fine of RM500,000 each,” the Securities Commission said in a statement.

In default of the fine is a 50 months imprisonment.

Sessions Court judge Siti Aminah Ghazali imposed the sentence, which included consideration of the other charges, following Tan’s and Ching’s application for plea bargaining under section 172C of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Both Tan and Ching were first charged on Sept 11, 2013 with seven and eight charges respectively for the furnishing of false statements contained in Silver Bird’s unaudited quarterly financial results for the financial periods ended Oct 31, 2010 and Oct 31, 2011 to the stock exchange.