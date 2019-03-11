Four APFT shareholders want three directors out, new exec director in

PETALING JAYA: Practice Note 17 (PN17) company APFT Bhd shareholders are seeking to remove three directors and appoint its finance and administration head as an executive director.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, APFT said it has received a written requisition from four of its shareholders to convene an EGM for the removal and appointment of directors.

The four shareholders, holding 11.26% stake in the company, are seeking to remove Laxmi Devi Murugan, Logonathan Vadivelu and Datuk Mohd Ismail Hamdan as directors and to appoint Siva Kumar Kalugasalam as an executive director with immediate effect.

The company said it is seeking legal advice on the matter.

In August last year, the aviation training provider went through a boardroom tussle when 14 shareholders with a combined 12.4% stake sought to remove and appoint certain directors.

Subsequently in October, the company appointed Datuk Tan Choon Hwa and Tan Sri Zaini Omar as new non-executive directors.

However, a fresh requisition was received last January for the removal of Tan and Zaini as well as the other three, namely Tengku Shamsulbhari Tengku Azman Shah, Edwin Silvester Das and Saiful Azhar Mohd Yusoff.

APFT was admitted into the PN17 category in January last year when its shareholders’ equity fell below the 50% threshold, more than a year after auditors flagged going concern issues in its audited financial statement for the financial year ended July 31, 2016.

It has until July 18, 2019 to submit its regularisation plan to the authorities for approval.