Four ways to remain connected during the holidays

IN today’s global environment, the prospect of better employment opportunities has prompted millions of people to emigrate overseas, leaving friends and family behind. Today, 3.5% of the world’s population works abroad, as they seek a better life for themselves and their families.

While the longing to be with family is collectively felt by overseas foreign workers (OFWs) all-year round, it is most apparent during the holiday season. However, distance is not enough to stop families from taking part in the festive celebrations.

Thanks to advancements in technology and social media it is easier for family and loved ones to stay connected, even though they may be in different continents and time zones.

During the holiday season, here are four effective (and fun) ways for family and loved ones to stay connected:

> See family on the big screen

Gone are the days when expensive long-distance phone calls limited overseas family interactions. The plethora of digital applications and tools available today make face-to-face video calls and interactions easy.

Upgrade video calls by connecting a mobile device to the TV or any large display so it feels like the entire family is in the same room. By doing this, OFWs can chat with loved ones in realtime and are captured better in the holiday family photo.

The distance does not mean the fun has to stop, families can even create a video collage of memories to send. With a little creativity, the possibilities are limitless, bound only by the imagination.

> Play on – it’s family game night!

One favourite pastime for families during the holidays and festive seasons is gathering together to play games. Being apart doesn’t mean this tradition needs to stop thanks to a wide variety of mobile multiplayer games, many of which allow for groups of people to participate across various platforms and from different locations.

There’s something for everyone, from traditional board games to card games, trivia games and even video games, the choices are seemingly endless. Pick one or two and watch the hours of endless family fun go by!

> Keeping the gift-giving tradition alive

With today’s booming world of e-commerce, the tradition of gift-giving is made easier, even when the gifter and receiver are not physically present.

It’s easy to show family members and loved ones appreciation this holiday season by sending them a thoughtful gift. With products, services and gift vouchers to suit a wide variety of tastes and budgets, there’s bound to be something that will be loved by all.

> Send money - instantly and effortlessly

Can’t find the perfect gift? Sending money can be a fast and easy way to get your loved ones exactly what is needed. Let’s face it – everybody loves receiving money, especially during the holidays. Money transfer companies like WorldRemit, offer a better, cheaper and more secure way to send money to family and loved ones overseas.

Within 10 days of launching in Malaysia, WorldRemit’s app became the most downloaded standalone international payments app for daily installs in the country.

Customers can now send money from Malaysia, in addition to 50 other countries, to more than 130 destinations. While nothing beats being physically present with family and loved ones during the festive seasons, there are times when it is unavoidable. If you’re far away from each other this season, remember that being apart doesn’t mean being disconnected.

Use these tips, or come up with some of your own, to strengthen and rekindle bonds, even with the distance.

This article was contributed by global payments company WorldRemit.