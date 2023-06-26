Fourth season of AmBank BizRACE programme open for registration until July 21

PETALING JAYA: AmBank Group has launched the fourth season of AmBank BizRACE – a programme that aims to help manufacturers and related industries achieve sustainability through IR4.0 adoption.

With the theme “Reach New Heights: Transform Your Business”, AmBank is extending the programme this season to small, medium and large enterprises in Malaysia. Registration for the programme opened on May 22 and will close on July 21.

In collaboration with Bosch Rexroth Malaysia, Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation, Malaysian Consortium of Mid-Tier Companies, Pantas Software, YGL Convergence Bhd and The College of Law Australia, 100 companies will be shortlisted to undergo a structured development programme. Training will cover the fundamentals of IR4.0 and how its adoption can help reduce environmental footprint, improve social impact, and create economic value.

With RM2 million worth of prizes in the forms of development courses and solutions, this season’s programme will be conducted through a combination of face-to-face and virtual consultations and coaching by industry technical experts, and potential project financing support.

Participating companies will pitch their IR4.0 business strategy to a panel of judges and stand a chance to attend an overseas innovation trip for an exclusive smart automation themed tour led by industry experts. Winners will also receive networking opportunities with business professionals from various industries as well as gain media recognition.

AmBank Group CEO Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir said the bank has continually supported Malaysian business segments ranging from SMEs to large enterprises by providing them with the right financial solutions and project development support to propel their business further.

“This year, we are stepping up our efforts to enhance the programme by helping businesses achieve their ESG goals. The AmBank BizRACE programme is one of the many initiatives launched by the bank to help businesses scale up by leveraging on coaching, training, media exposure as well as networking opportunities provided,” he said in a statement.

AmBank Group business banking managing director Christopher Yap said, “We have observed how IR4.0 can help transform the manufacturing business to be sustainable in the long run, such as reducing wastage, and achieving energy efficiency. Through beyond financing initiatives such as the AmBank BizRACE, we believe that we can help businesses fast track adoption of emerging business trends to stay ahead.”