Free shuttle bus service for visitors to Selangor Aviation Show 2023

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Aviation Show 2023, the third in the series, is set to unfold at Skypark RAC, Bukit Jelutong, Selangor, from Sept 7 to 9. This prestigious event will feature 117 exhibitors from six countries with about 40 static aircraft displays.

Anticipating an attendance of 20,000 visitors throughout the three days, the organiser is encouraging visitors to plan their travelling to the event venue accordingly, to avoid traffic congestion. There are no parking bays at the venue and the organiser discourages visitors to park at the main roads near Skypark RAC.

Visitors arriving in private vehicles are encouraged to use the Stadium Shah Alam parking facility located next to Giant Section 13. After parking, visitors can proceed to Registration C counter to scan the QR code from the confirmation email and collect entrance wristband.

A sedicated shuttle bus service will be operational, ferrying attendees from the stadium parking facility to Skypark RAC. Visitors then need to proceed to Registration B for a routine security check before entering SAS 2023.

Alternatively, visitors can choose to use e-hailing services and be dropped off at i-Parc 3, Bukit Jelutong. From this point, a shuttle van transfer will be readily available to ferry attendees to the Skypark RAC entrance. Upon arrival, attendees can proceed to Registration B to collect entrance wristband and undergo a routine security check before entering SAS 2023.

All visitors are required to observe safety regulations upon entering the airport or secure area, and subject to inspection by aviation security personnel.