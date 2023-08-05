FSBM, Selangor agency collaborate on industrial technology R&D

SHAH ALAM: FSBM Holdings Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, FSBM MES Elite Sdn Bhd (FMES), has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Selangor Human Resource Development Centre (SHRDC) to collaborate on the research and development (R&D) of technology applications aimed at optimising industrial processes.

The two-year industry partnership, aligned with SHRDC’s Malaysia Smart Factory 4.0 program, intends to enhance operational processes through the implementation of technology such as the Manufacturing Execution Solutions (MES) which helps businesses to control, monitor and optimise their manufacturing and operation processes.

During the implementation phase, FMES and SHRDC will actively exchange information, share best practices, and engage in marketing and promotional activities.

Additionally, both parties will collaboratively create case studies and white papers showcasing successful implementations of smart manufacturing technologies across various industries.

This collaboration will also facilitate talent development programmes and initiatives through hands-on, competency-based training, promoting the acquisition and application of skills relevant to the industry.

SHRDC head of Malaysian Smart Factory 4.0 Dr Chua Wen Shyan said their aim is to help businesses in controlling, monitoring, and optimising their operations in order to minimise waste, reduce costs, and ultimately decrease unproductive and wasted time.

“MES systems like FSBM’s MES will help you create real time capabilities, better system integration, and better decision support. Moreover, there is a lot more that you can do once you have data in your pocket.

“So the whole Smart Factory concept that we focus on revolves around three key areas: Operational Technology being the hardware, software integration; Information Systems Technology, where data hosting takes place; and eventually analytics AI,” he said during his presentation at the MoU signing here today.

The MoU was signed by FSBM Holdings executive director Pang Kiew Kun, and SHRDC executive director Teh Sook Ling.

Pang believes that the cooperation with SHRDC will encourage Malaysian industries, especially SMEs, to transform to Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0) and strengthen technological innovation.

In the Malaysian context, a key benefit of R&D in technology applications for industrial use is the potential to boost the country’s economic growth and competitiveness in the global market.

As Malaysia aims to transition towards a high-income, knowledge-based economy, innovation and technology development play crucial roles in driving this transformation.

It will revolutionise manufacturing processes, drive technological innovation, or empower small and medium-sized enterprises.

By investing in R&D, Malaysian industries can effectively develop and adopt advanced technologies that improve their production processes, reduce costs, and enhance their overall competitiveness.

This, in turn, can lead to increased exports, attract foreign investment, and generate job opportunities, all of which contribute significantly to economic growth.

FMES is primarily engaged in the provision of industry digitalization transformation, loT solution manufacturing execution system integration and smart manufacturing solutions while SHRDC is a skills development centre established through a partnership between the government and industry in 1992.