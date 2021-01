KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Ministry will consider establishing Mayor Incorporated to facilitate the implementation and development of projects around the capital, said its Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the body would administer and manage assets and investments owned by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in carrying out business-related activities.

He said several acts needed to be introduced and amended, among others, to overcome legal constraints for that purpose.

“DBKL can create (Mayor Incorporated) just like the MB Incorporated established in several states.

“This is to enable the Mayor (of Kuala Lumpur) to carry out joint venture projects in an ordinary manner and, thus, speed up the urban renewal process,” he said in a talk show programme hosted by the ministry that was streamed live on Facebook today. - BERNAMA