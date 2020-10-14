Fully virtual general meetings only in CMCO areas, rules Securities Commission

PETALING JAYA: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has ruled that only fully virtual general meetings to be conducted in the states that are subjected to the conditional movement control order (CMCO) implemented in Sabah, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya which takes take effect on Oct 13 to 27.

With that, it has issued an update on the Guidance Note on the Conduct of General Meetings for Listed Issuers in line with the CMCO.

The guidance note highlights that a general meeting conducted in states of district under the measure shall be conducted in fully virtual manner only, where all shareholders participate in the meeting online.

This is applicable to all issuers listed on Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd.