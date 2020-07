PETALING JAYA: PublicInvest Research continues to caution on further downside to earnings expectations, depending on the degree to which Covid-19 is contained globally, as the first quarter reporting cycle was unsurprisingly poor, given the ravages of the pandemic and its negative effects on global economic conditions.

“What is of some worry is the fact that we are yet to see the worst of its impact on corporate earnings, though sufficiently prudent cuts to expectations have already been undertaken. Are they enough? Only time will tell,“ the research house said.

Earnings surprises were noticeably lacking, with the only standout sector being gloves, which met expectations by posting supernormal profits. Disappointments were aplenty, principally in cyclicals like banks, property and construction. Earnings cuts were more or less in line with the number of disappointments.

“A number of downward revisions were to account for the lack of business activity during the Movement Control Order period (and its many extensions), though many are also to account for weaker business prospects,” PublicInvest Research said.

Whatever the prognosis on Covid-19 is, or whenever a vaccine is found, the research house believes this current challenge will be overcome, timing notwithstanding.

“The market has been and will continue to be a trading-oriented one until the dust fully settles. The spectre of a second or third wave of infections looms large, which governments and central banks may find it harder pressed to defend against, given the vast array of measures already dispensed though herculean efforts will no doubt be undertaken. Wild ups and downs are to be expected, which will present selective opportunities.”

While markets may continue to perform in the near- to medium-term on a liquidity-driven push, PublicInvest Research has retained its conservative stance and kept its 2020 year-end closing unchanged at 1,480 points as some fundamentals are reflected amid this current exuberance.

“For stocks, we retain our preference for smaller-capitalised names with strong growth stories, near-term challenges notwithstanding, like Johore Tin, Magni-Tech Industries, Mega First, Sarawak Plantations, Serba Dinamik, and SKP Resources.”

Meanwhile, CGS-CIMB raised its 2020/2021 earnings growth forecast to -11%/+18% (versus -15%/+17%) to reflect the earnings upgrade for glove makers, and new KLCI constituents.

“We expect Q2’20 earnings to be weaker quarter-on-quarter, before recovering in H2’20 due to the gradual reopening of Malaysia’s economy.”

It raised its year-end FBM KLCI target to 1,496 points to reflect the earnings upgrade for glove makers and the revision to the benchmark index’s constituents.

“For our top three picks, we have replaced Pentamaster with Top Glove while retaining Yinson and Tenaga. Our top pick list now includes Genting, YTL Corp, Kawan Food, Daibochi, Thong Guan, EITA, MRCB and Supermax, but excludes ATA, Bioalpha, Duopharma and Velesto Energy.”

It said corporate earnings continued to disappoint in Q1’20, as 44% of companies it covers missed its projections.