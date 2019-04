PETALING JAYA: The 30% rally in oil prices year-to-date is unjustified in the wake of global economic downturn, said FXTM.

“The rally has been supported by improved market confidence that efforts from Opec+ have tightened the supply in the market, but whether this encouraging sentiment can continue would likely depend on whether Russia continues to support production cuts,” said its global head of currency strategy and market research Jameel Ahmad in a report.

He said due to the unprecedented 30% rally over the last quarter, the WTI oil will be a prime contender to suffer from a market correction in the second quarter.

“The probability is high that fears over a deceleration in world economic momentum will only get louder as the year progresses, meaning oil investors will need to reassess into expectations what impact a global slowdown will have on future demand,” he explained.

He added that a plethora of evidence through data releases from different economies across the globe has already pointed out that a downturn in growth is impending – if the slowdown hasn’t already arrived.

Jameel said one of the major risks for the price of oil in the second quarter is the increased probability that world economic forecasts for 2019 will be revised lower.

“Reduced demand is a negative for oil price and the prospect of further lower demand on global economic health fears will risk re-igniting oversupply concerns that have dominated headlines since the spectacular price crash first occurred in 2014, despite repeated measures and attempts by Opec and co to rebalance the market.”

He said there are a few reasons to remain optimistic that oil can resume its price rebound in the second quarter. This would however, include some unpredictable risk elements around politics for a commodity that has historically behaved with an extreme level of sensitivity to politics. Waivers on Iranian sanctions are a wildcard, while Saudi Arabia has remain committed to output cuts.

Another factor that needs to be taken into account when factoring in potential risks that can swing the hammer of the oil price in either direction is US President Donald Trump.

“Trump has made it clear on numerous occasions that his desire is for oil prices to return to lower levels for a prolonged period. He has already commented that the oil price is too high and while he might not be president of a nation that is either a traditional member of Opec nor Opec+, he carries the ability to influence world financial markets.

“When it comes to Trump’s influence on financial markets, it is never an occasion that investors can prepare for when it will happen, but Trump has proven in office that he has a tendency of getting his way in the end, and I would personally not want to be on the wrong side of the trade when Trump is demanding for lower oil valuations,” said Jameel.