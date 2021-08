PETALING JAYA: G Capital Bhd’s 96%-owned subsidiary Gunung Hydropower Sdn Bhd has signed a 21-year renewable energy power purchase agreement (Reppa) with Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB).

Gunung Hydropower has on Aug 12, 2021 signed the Reppa with TNB for a Feed-in-Tariff (FiT) concession period of 21 years for electricity to be generated from its 10.0MW low-head mini-hydropower plant situated on Sungai Perak, Salu.

G Capital executive director Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa said it inked the Reppa with TNB four months ahead of the due date Dec 15, 2021. This signifies a vote of confidence from TNB into the quality and completeness of preparation of Gunung Hydropower and the G Capital group to advance to the next level of completing and commissioning the plant by Dec 15, 2025.

“The Reppa is envisaged to bring a potential revenue of more than RM400 million to the group over a span of 21 years from the date of the completion and commissioning of the plant. This is based on the FiT rate of 28.98 sen per kilowatt-hour and estimated annual production of 68-gigawatt hours of electricity to be generated from the plant,” Ali Hamsa added.