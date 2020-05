PETALING JAYA: G3 Global Bhd and the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics And IoT Institute (MARii) have developed a technology to automate health screening and monitoring activities during business and factory operations, in line with guidelines to prevent Covid-19 infections.

The technology involves facial recognition technology and thermal screening embedded with an Internet of Things (IoT) system to enable contactless monitoring of a company’s workforce. The end-to-end solution is integrated with the Covid-19 Intelligent Monitoring System (CIMS).

G3 today entered into a collaboration agreement with MARii to jointly market and deploy the SenseTime Nebula-ITMDT and/or SenseTime Thunder-E thermal imaging solutions and to integrate with the CIMS.

G3 group managing director Datuk Khan Mohd Akram Khan said the group will play its part to ensure that its technologies and solutions will assist industries to cope with the situation.

“Besides artificial intelligence and IoT, G3 also focuses on big data which is another significant factor in the development of the right measures moving forward,” he said in a statement.

He added that G3 is in the midst of working with various strategic partners to roll out further programmes which will benefit the nation in mitigating the outbreak and adapting to the changes through the integration of advanced technologies.

With G3’s SenseTime Nebula-ITMDT and the SenseTime Thunder-E thermal imaging solutions, the business users are able to safeguard detection and alarm of face without mask, face recognition alarm with mask, and suspected fever alarm linkage, thus providing crucial epidemic prevention information to the users. Moreover, the solutions are easily deployable at anywhere and anytime.

In a statement, MARii said it intends to also cooperate with the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre led by the Ministry of Health.

“Post-MCO, we will have to implement new solutions to fulfil the health monitoring requirements and standard operating procedures within our businesses, and this will definitely add manpower, equipment and operating costs for companies, particularly those with a large number of employees,” MARii CEO Datuk Madani Sahari said.

The technology introduced is an expansion of the capabilities of the CIMS – and features an integrated system that consists of face recognition technology, precision cameras, thermo-scanners and an embedded solution that is flexible enough to integrate with a company’s existing Enterprise Resource Planning software for monitoring employee attendance systems, payroll and production planning.

“This allows for a system that minimises long term costs for implementing additional procedures to combat Covid-19 at the workplace. As the technology is packed with smart features such as facial recognition and face-mask detection, it has the capabilities of eliminating human errors that come with manual screening checkpoints,” Madani added.

This initiative, spearheaded by MARii, will start with the implementation within Perodua and its entire value chain ecosystem.