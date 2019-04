PETALING JAYA: G3 Global Bhd, formerly Yen Global Bhd, has inked a collaboration agreement with China’s SenseTime Group Ltd to develop new artificial intelligence (AI) products and solutions while securing strategic opportunities with key industry players to spur digital innovations in Malaysia.

G3 will primarily be involved in promoting, managing and executing all business development activities for SenseTime’s products and technologies within Malaysia.

SenseTime, in return, will provide its industry expertise and knowledge which include technology and technical support, products & technologies training and periodic updates on new technologies to G3.

G3 and SenseTime will embark on key strategic opportunities in areas like national safety, security, surveillance, immigration, border security system, Know Your Customer (KYC), access control, smart mobility and connected vehicles.

In addition, G3 and SenseTime will be working on developing the capability and capacity of AI talents in Malaysia by penetrating into Malaysia’s education curriculum.

G3 director Puan Chan Cheong said with the advancement and progressive approach, AI is now used to analyse and understand users’ behaviours.

“We are excited to collaborate and partner with SenseTime. We can leverage on each other’s strengths to develop AI-based technologies which add value to the digital offerings that we currently have. With this partnership, we believe we can make significant improvements to one’s life through the advancement of our high technology products and digital services to address the needs of the market today, particularly in Malaysia,” he said.

Incorporated in 2014, SenseTime has served more than 400 global firms and government agencies including Honda, UnionPay, Xiaomi, OPPO and Weibo.