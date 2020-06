PETALING JAYA: Gabungan AQRS Bhd secured a RM36.73 million contract from China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd for work on the East Coast Rail Link Project (ECRL).

According to the group’s Bursa filing, it had accepted a letter of acceptance for the construction and completion of subgrade, drainage works and culvert works on Section 6 of the track.

Gabungan AQRS revealed that the contract is slated to commence on June 22, 2020 for a duration of 22 months.

The contract is expected to contribute positively to its future earnings.