Gadang bags TRX job

PETALING JAYA: Gadang Holdings Bhd has secured a RM38.52 million contract for the proposed development of an elevated bridge at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) project.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said its wholly owned subsidiary Gadang Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd has received and accepted a letter of award dated April 16 from TRX City Sdn Bhd.

Under the contract, Gadang Engineering will undertake the proposed development of an elevated bridge connecting the north site to the south site of TRX, comprising passage for vehicles, walkways for pedestrians and closed passage for utility installations (ground floor).

The works will commence on July 1 and will be completed by the third quarter of 2020.