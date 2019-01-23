Gadang’s Q2 net profit down 39.98%

PETALING JAYA: Gadang Holdings Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended November 30, 2018, fell 39.97% to RM17.03 million from RM28.37 million a year ago due to recognition of some variation orders for completed construction projects in the preceding year.

Revenue for the quarter under review, however, rose 17.95% to RM168.52 million from RM142.87 million.

“The board foresees a challenging period for the group in view of the present economic outlook and has taken active steps to continue to replenish its order book and intensify its marketing initiatives for its property projects to stay resilient. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the group expects to remain profitable in the current financial year,” said Gadang.

For the six-month period, the group recorded a net profit of RM33.57 million, 28.13% lower than the RM46.71 million recorded a year ago, while revenue rose to RM297.66 million from RM259.61 million.