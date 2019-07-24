Gadang slips into the red in Q4

PETALING JAYA: Gadang Holdings Bhd saw a net loss of RM3.39 million in the fourth quarter ended May 31, 2019 against a net profit of RM23.31 million a year ago due to recognition of some variation orders for completed construction projects in the preceding year and the significantly lower profit reported for the Capital City project in the current year.

Its revenue however, was 7.3% higher at RM196.9 million compared with RM183.51 million previously.

The board has proposed a first and final dividend of 1.2 sen per share for the quarter under review.

Gadang’s net profit more than halved to RM48.49 million from RM96.38 million in the previous year, while revenue increased 17.7% to RM699.89 million from RM594.77 million.

The group is cautiously optimistic that major construction initiatives such as the revival of the East Coast Rail Line project and the development of Bandar Malaysia infrastructure components will be positive for the group.

It said the construction division will continue to bid for new contracts to enhance its order book as well as focusing on project execution to ensure timely completion of all on-going projects. Its existing outstanding order book stands at RM1.24 billion which will be able to sustain its operation for the next two years.

Meanwhile, Gadang said its property division will be supported by total unbilled sales of RM119.34 million.