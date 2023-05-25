Gading Air orders Airbus H125 helicopter for utility missions

LANGKAWI: Malaysia’s Gading Air Services Sdn Bhd has ordered an Airbus H125 helicopter in a contract signed at the ongoing Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023.

Known as a multi-mission workhorse, the single-engine H125 will support utility and aerial work in Malaysia. The new H125 will be delivered by the end of 2023 and will join Gading’s all-Airbus fleet comprising an H120 and an H155.

“We are impressed with the H125’s versatility and performance. Our new H125 will come with a full fitting of aerial and utility capabilities that will allow us to conduct a diverse range of missions. We are confident that the H125 will be a critical addition to our fleet as we expand our operations,” said its director, Datuk Shamsul Kamar Samsudin.

“The H125 is a proven reference aircraft in the industry, with excellent reliability, low maintenance and low operating costs,” said Airbus Helicopters Malaysia managing director Axel de Pascal, adding that they are happy that Gading Air Services has chosen the perfect product to serve its various customers.

The powerful, high performance H125 is a member of Airbus’ rugged and proven Ecureuil family. It is designed to carry out the most demanding missions in the most extreme weather and geographical conditions. Its exceptional lift capability, endurance, extended range and fast cruise speed make the H125 the leader in its class.

Globally, there are close to 4,200 H125 family helicopters flying around the world in the most demanding conditions. The H125 is the absolute market leader in the intermediate single engine helicopter category, where it achieved a 63% market share in 2022.

In Malaysia, more than 20 helicopters in the Ecureuil family are flying for passenger transport, private business aviation and utility missions.