PETALING JAYA: Gagasan Nadi Cergas Bhd expects more property sales for its Antara Residence development in Putrajaya through its partnership with Maybank Islamic Bhd to offer the HouzKEY programme to home buyers.

Through HouzKEY, qualified buyers can purchase Antara Residence (pix) units with 100% financing and zero payment throughout the construction period. The programme also entitles buyers to own a freehold unit of the development with low monthly payment.

Gagasan Nadi Cergas group managing director Wan Azman Wan Kamal said the partnership with Maybank Islamic is the group’s commitment to make its development projects more accessible to first- and second-time home buyers.

“Today, home buyers are no longer just looking for houses that are in convenient locations, but are also configured for comfortable living, working, and learning. This sits nicely with our Antara Residence project, as our units are built on timeless, practical and multifunction designs, coupled with a comprehensive range of facilities to support the sustainable standard of living of residents.

“We look forward to the successful implementation of the HouzKEY programme for Antara Residence, and hope to extend it to the rest of our property developments as well,“ he said in a statement today.

As of March 31, 2021, the group has registered 68% take-up for Antara Residence. The project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022, with an estimated total gross development value of RM240 million.

The property development segment’s registered RM15.3 million revenue or 28.5% of group revenue in the first quarter ended March 31, which is fivefold the RM2.9 million in the previous corresponding quarter. The strong contribution was due to positive progress made for the group’s Antara Residence and Selindung Ulu Yam projects. The latter is an affordably priced township development under Rumah Selangorku and Perumahan Penjawat Awam Malaysia.

Malayan Banking Bhd’s (Maybank) Real Estate Ventures managing director Sally Lye said the partnership offers 100% home financing, no payment during construction, and lowest monthly payment with the best rates.