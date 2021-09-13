Gagasan Nadi Cergas tendering for projects worth more than RM1.7b

PETALING JAYA: Construction group Gagasan Nadi Cergas Bhd aims to take on more construction jobs by tendering for projects in excess of RM1.7 billion in the coming year.

The group’s tenderbook consists of bids from the private and public sectors including essential projects such as hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Gagasan Nadi Cergas group managing director Wan Azman Wan Kamal (pix) said as the country’s Covid-19 pandemic is in transition to endemic, the group foresees higher demand for essential projects such as hospital and healthcare facilities in response to people’s aspiration.

“We believe that our extensive skillset in designing and building a wide array of essential buildings over the past 26 years places us in a promising stead in our current tenders,“ he said in a statement following the group’s AGM today.

He added that the favourable outcome of those tenders would complement the group’s RM1.6 billion order book as of March 31, that consists of six ongoing projects and several others that would soon commence.

“The group’s current projects include construction of Maktab Rendah Sains Mara campuses at Bagan Datuk in Perak and Dungun in Terengganu, Serdang Hospital Cardiology Centre in Serdang, Selangor, public residential high-rise apartment at Precinct 11, Putrajaya, Selindung mixed development in Ulu Yam, and the high-rise Antara Residence Condominium at Precinct 5, Putrajaya,“ he said.

Besides, the group has obtained approval from the International Trade and Industry Ministry to resume operations with compliance to the Health Ministry’s standard operating procedures. The group is on track towards achieving full vaccination rate among the employees by the end of September 2021. This will help accelerate the group’s construction progress for the ongoing projects and the commencement of upcoming projects.

The upcoming projects include the Rumah SelangorKu Housing project in Serendah, Rumah Idaman in Bukit Jelutong and Elmina Shah Alam, and two high-rise affordable housing projects for Paramount Corp Bhd in Selangor. The group will build more than 7,000 units of affordable homes until 2026.

In its property development segment, the Antara Residence has recorded take-up rate of close to 70% with targeted construction completion in 2022. Meanwhile, the Selindung Ulu Yam development has 90% take-up rate.

“We strive to accelerate the progress to recognise our orderbook and sustain prospects as the ideal designer-and-builder for affordable houses,“ Wan Azman said.