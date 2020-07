KUALA LUMPUR: Gagasan Nadi Cergas Bhd is planning to build 4,319 units of affordable homes in Shah Alam worth RM777 million under the Rumah Idaman programme.

This would be its largest-ever construction project.

In a statement today, group managing director Wan Azman Wan Kamal said, the project is expected to contribute positively to the group in the financial years ending Dec 31, next year (FY2021) to 2027.

The overall duration of the project is over six years till 2026.

“The Rumah Idaman homes will be built on 14.81ha of land in four sites namely one site located in Seksyen U8 in Shah Alam, Selangor, and the remaining three sites situated in Seksyen U17 in Shah Alam which was acquired by the Group from Sime Darby Property Bhd at a cost of RM24.7 million.

“With this new contract, our outstanding construction order book has hit an all-time high , leapfrogging to over RM1.2 billion which is estimated to be recognised over the next six years,” he said.

Gagasan Nadi Cergas according to him, will continue playing an integral role to support the Selangor State Government’s clarion call to make affordable home-ownership a reality especially among the B40 group.

“As part of the Selangor State Government’s goal to build 30,000 affordable houses by 2025, the Rumah Idaman programme is the brainchild of Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI) to provide affordable housing for the B40 group in Selangor.

“Under the programme, each unit comprises a built-up unit of 1,000 sq ft, affordably priced at RM250,000 and furnished with a television set, TV cabinet, refrigerator, kitchen cabinets, air conditioners, water heaters and wardrobe,” he said.

The 4,319 units of Rumah Idaman homes will be allocated to registered and qualified homebuyers through a balloting process, which is conducted by Lembaga Perumahan Hartanah Selangor (LHPS), the Selangor state housing regulator. – Bernama