PETALING JAYA: The GameStop stock frenzy cannot happen on Malaysia’s stock exchange as there are controls in place, said Bursa Malaysia Bhd CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, calling the phenomenon a “unique series of circumstances”.

“GameStop requires unique circumstances where the asset has been oversold. It’s not possible to oversell an asset 140% in our market. Our limit is 3%. Therefore it is a unique series of events that allowed for a short squeeze,” he said at a virtual press conference on Bursa Malaysia’s FY2020 financial performance today.

Commenting on the “democratisation of investing”, Umar said he is for it, but noted that the Malaysian stock market is different from the US market.

“We’ve controls in place regarding maximum levels of regulated short selling (RSS) at 3%. It is well controlled and we’ll not be looking at banning RSS at this point in time, because it is performing (as it is meant to). RSS provides liquidity.”

The suspension of RSS was imposed by Bursa Malaysia and the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) on March 24 last year amid the Covid-19 volatility, and was lifted on Jan 1, 2021. The suspension on the intraday short-selling (IDSS) and intraday short-selling by proprietary day traders (PDT Short Sale), however, was extended until the end of this month.

“We want a fair and orderly market which is vibrant. Our concern is always about investors making informed decisions,” Umar said.

Encouraged by members on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets, small investors poured investments into US video game retailer GameStop, in part to burn larger investors betting against the stock. The rally resulted in billions of dollars in losses for GameStop short-sellers.

Last Friday, Bursa Malaysia and the SC advised Malaysian investors to be cautious of social media chatrooms that try to influence investors to buy or sell certain stocks based on speculation or rumours. The regulators said investors should also be wary of discussions in these chatrooms that may trigger securities breaches such as the provision of investment advice or stock recommendations without a licence. Any person found guilty may be liable to a fine not exceeding RM10 million or imprisonment not exceeding 10 years or both.

On its financial results, Bursa Malaysia’s net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2020 jumped 130.2% to RM104.85 million from RM45.56 million a year ago, thanks to the improved performance on the securities market, while revenue grew 78.4% to RM230.7 million from RM129.33 million.

For the full year, the exchange operator posted a record net profit of RM377.75 million since its listing in 2005, a 103.2% increase from RM185.86 million reported in FY2019 due to the improved performance in the securities and derivatives markets, which recorded a higher operating revenue of RM778.8 million from RM480.1 million in FY2019, an increase of 62.2%.

Revenue jumped 59% to RM798.97 million compared with RM502.49 million in FY2019. Operating expenses in FY2020 increased by 18.5% to RM291.8 million from RM246.2 million in FY2019, mainly due to higher staff costs, information technology maintenance costs and professional fees.

The board of directors approved and declared a final dividend of 26 sen per share and a special dividend of 8 sen per share for FY2020, amounting to RM210.3 million and RM64.7 million, respectively. This brings the total dividend payout for FY2020 to 51.0 sen per share, 145% higher than the total dividend of 20.8 sen per share paid in respect of FY2019.

Aided by the convenience of online broking and a conducive low-interest rate environment, the average daily trading value (ADV) of securities doubled from RM1.93 billion in FY2019 to RM4.21 billion in FY2020. In FY2020, retail ADV had increased by 236% to 1.6 billion, the highest retail ADV in Bursa Malaysia’s history.

The ongoing developments surrounding the pandemic continued to drive investment flows, seeing higher market activity in the securities and derivatives markets, as well as increased demand in services. Market data revenue increased by 24.8% to RM48.1 million in FY2020 contributed by an increase in the number of new subscribers.

Depository services revenue increased by 17.4% to RM49.2 million in FY2020, due to higher record of depositors’ fees, transfer fees, and account opening fees earned. Listing and issuer services revenue increased by 5.6% to RM57.0 million in FY2020, mainly due to additional listing fees and processing fees earned from the higher number of corporate exercises in FY2020.

For FY2020, the securities market registered a trading revenue of RM498.9 million compared with RM232.8 million in FY2019, increased by 114.3% due to higher ADV for securities market’s on-market trades. The broader market is supported by local investors, with higher retail and institutional participation during the year.

Derivatives market trading revenue increased by 26.0% to RM91.1 million in FY2020 from RM72.3 million in FY2019, mainly due to the higher number of contracts traded for Crude Palm Oil Futures and FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Futures . Average daily contracts for the derivatives market saw an increase of 32.8%, with 73,523 contracts in FY2020 compared with 55,372 contracts in FY2019.

Bursa Malaysia is expecting 30 listings on the local bourse this year, compared with 19 last year. Umar is bullish on the initial public offering pipeline, but noted that this may be impacted by corporate earnings hit by the movement control order.

Umar also said the bourse will be implementing a three-year (2021-2023) strategic roadmap focusing on product expansion, ecosystem development and capacity and capabilities building.