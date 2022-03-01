Gamuda Australia consortium awarded A$2.16b Sydney Metro tunnelling package

PETALING JAYA: A Gamuda Australia and Laing O’Rourke consortium has been awarded the Western Tunnelling Package (WTP) contract on the Sydney Metro West project totalling A$2.16 billion (RM6.6 billion) by the New South Wales government.

Sydney Metro West will support a growing city and deliver world-class metro services to more communities. This new underground railway will connect Greater Parramatta and the Sydney Central Business District.

Gamuda Bhd group managing director Datuk Lin Yun-Ling said the group is excited to share its international experience in building high-frequency rail sustainably and generating benefit for communities in Western Sydney.

Laing O’Rourke managing director Cathal O’Rourke said Gamuda Australia and Laing O’Rourke share an innovation mindset and a commitment to people, which will be at the heart of this consortium.

WTP project director Simon Hussey said the project would engage suppliers in Western Sydney, thus, creating local jobs and building strong partnerships with local stakeholders and communities.

“This includes establishing a Tunnel Infrastructure Academy, to attract and train a more diverse and inclusive tunnelling workforce,” said Hussey.

Sydney Metro West will create more than 10,000 direct new jobs and 70,000 indirect jobs, with many of these jobs generated by this major contract.

Early works will commence on the WTP within weeks, with tunnelling scheduled to start in late 2023.

The project scope includes twin nine kilometres tunnels from Sydney Olympic Park to Westmead and a tunnel boring machine launch site at Rosehill, among others.