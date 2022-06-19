Gamuda Australia JV awarded A$1.35b highway project

PETALING JAYA: Gamuda Australia, in a joint venture with Ferrovial Construction (FGJV), was awarded a A$1.35 billion (RM4.14 billion) design and construct contract by the New South Wales (NSW) government to deliver the main package of works for the Coffs Harbour Bypass project.

Coffs Harbour is located on the NSW North Coast, 550km north of Sydney. The highway project is the biggest infrastructure project in Coffs Harbour’s history.

In this 50:50 joint venture with Ferrovial Construction, Gamuda Australia will design and construct a 14km new and upgraded four-lane highway. The project will boost the regional economy and improve connectivity, road transport efficiency and safety for local and interstate motorists.

The Coffs Harbour Bypass will reduce travel times along the Pacific Highway by 12 minutes, bypassing 12 sets of traffic lights. The project is funded by the Australian and NSW governments to improve safety while ensuring a more reliable travel and commute experience.

Gamuda Australia executive director Ewan Yee said the joint venture is focused on combining engineering smarts, environmental and sustainability innovation to ensure a positive legacy far beyond construction.

“Partnering with local stakeholders to respect the traditions and customs of the Gumbaynggir people and protecting a unique natural environment will be vital parts of a successful project,” Yee said in a statement today.

Transport for NSW is currently undertaking a range of early works and utilities relocations for the project. Planning and detailed design works by FGJV will commence immediately with the bypass expected to be open to traffic from late 2026 and scheduled to be fully completed in late 2027.