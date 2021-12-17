Gamuda Land tops off The Amber Residences

PETALING JAYA: Gamuda Land has topped off The Amber Residences, its debut serviced apartments at twentyfive.7, Kota Kemuning, Selangor today.

The project was built with Gamuda’s Digital Industrialised Building System (IBS) that showcases Gamuda’s commitment to innovation and construction excellence under the Gamuda Green Plan 2025.

“The construction of The Amber Residences, using Gamuda’s Digital IBS underscores the approach’s benefits in terms of excellent quality assurance. Having passed Sirim and fire rating tests, the products are also built with high precision, thus utilising space effectively without the need for beams or columns,” said Gamuda Land CEO Ngan Chee Meng (pix) during his opening speech.

Through the use of robotics, digital design tools, and shared data platforms, Gamuda’s Digital IBS highlights Gamuda Land’s commitment to construction innovation, sustainability and excellence.

The Amber Residences’ construction via Gamuda’s Digital IBS emphasises Gamuda Land’s ongoing digital transformation across its operations, in line with the Gamuda Green Plan 2025, a comprehensive framework that charts tangible targets for Gamuda Group driven on environmental, social and governance (ESG) dimensions over the next five years and beyond.

The Amber Residences, which sits on a 4.3-acre leasehold tract, has a gross development value (GDV) of RM261 million and comprises two 30-storey blocks with a total of 596 residential units. Block A has 275 units and Block B 321 units.

With only 12 units per floor, the two- to three-bedroom and one- to two-bathroom units have built-ups ranging from 552 to 1,001 sq ft, with prices starting from RM358,000. All units come with air conditioners, water heaters, wardrobes and kitchen hobs and hoods, catering for working professionals and young families.

Launched in May 2019, some 70% of the units are taken up and the handover is anticipated to be in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1’22).

The serviced apartments are move-in ready with complementary air-conditioners, fully-fitted kitchens and more, facilitating the homeownership journey for young Malaysians seeking a place to call their own while having all the conveniences that the city has to offer.

The serviced apartments include a retail podium comprising 34 double-storey shop lots, with a focus on essentials and conveniences like grocers and hardware operators. The tenant mix addresses post-pandemic retail trends while offering residents and visitors convenience close at hand. Priced from RM1.5 million, the shops are 50% sold to date.

“We mindfully masterplan our townships to put everything within easy reach, encompassing the home place, the workplace, the shopping, the park and more, because we believe that when we get the places right, the town works. This is seen in The Amber Residences, not just in its retail podium but with key recreational and commercial components such as the Buzz.ar and Quayside Mall within a 10-minute walk,” he said.

The Buzz.ar features an open event platform, bicycle rental services, pet grooming services and more. It complements Quayside Mall’s waterfront spaces, offering a diverse range of dining diversions with views of the township’s central lake and integrated Aurora Rhythms water screen projection show.

Gamuda’s plans in the pipeline include a Nordic-inspired double-storey linked homes coined Levane Residences, as well as placemaking initiatives such as a planned Carousel and Waterfront Superfly catalysing the growth of the township and surrounding communities.

“In addition to our commercial components and placemaking efforts, we will continue delivering value to our homeowners and residents through beautification exercises for the grand entrance and landscaping areas in residential precincts like Luxura and Lucent Residence, towards positioning twentyfive.7 as the Epitome of Luxury for home seekers in the Klang Valley,” he said.

With a GDV of RM4.3 billion, the 257-acre twentyfive.7 is a mixed development township comprising residential and commercial components.

The Gamuda Land’s township is easily accessible to major routes such as the Kemuning-Shah Alam Highway, North-South Expressway Central Link Highway, South Klang Valley Expressway, Shah Alam Expressway, and West Coast Expressway.