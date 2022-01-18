Gamuda launches Goosebumps Rope Course, Malaysia’s first-of-its-kind obstacle attraction

PETALING JAYA: Gamuda Land has launched the Goosebumps Rope Course in Discovery Park Gamuda Cove, driving tourism and footfall in Southern Klang Valley as demand for outdoor activities continues to grow post-lockdown.

The largest of its kind in Malaysia as certified by the Malaysia Book of Records, Goosebumps Rope Course offers adrenaline junkies more than 57 climbing elements to test their mettle including a giant swing and abseiling.

Adventure seekers can also look forward to the introduction of Gamuda Cove’s Bring Your Own Tent camping programme, as well as horseback riding activities. Along with the upcoming SplashMania rainforest themed water park, Gamuda Land’s vibrant placemaking initiatives are set to position the nature sanctuary and smart city as the Jewel of Southern Klang Valley.

“Malaysians are keen to get out and about, and connect with nature in the new normal. Goosebumps Rope Course caters for this demand, with a fun and safe environment, and exciting challenges for all ages including 11 elements just for children. In addition, its location next to the 1,111-acre Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands allows residents and visitors at Gamuda Cove to really experience, enjoy and learn about Malaysia’s natural heritage,” said Gamuda Land executive director (commercial real estate) Larissa Chan.

Setting pulses racing with an elevation of 16m, Goosebumps Rope Course features an exhilarating rope course challenge which participants can join individually or in teams along with a rooftop events platform. The attraction offers morning and afternoon sessions, and is co-located with the Motomaniac ATV & Dirt Bike facility in Discovery Park, Gamuda Cove’s 23-acre recreational amenity.

“Goosebumps Rope Course and the Discovery Park are emblematic of Gamuda Land’s mindful approach to townmaking: ‘When we get the places right, the town works.’ They complement Gamuda Cove’s residential precincts like Enso Woods with recreational and commercial components. Together with our upcoming Forest Park and Wetlands Arboretum, this mindful placemaking naturally positions the township as an eco-tourism hub for the region,” said Chan.

Complementing this eco-tourism appeal, the 7.5-acre Townsquare offers vibrant lifestyle retail spaces amid pedestrian-friendly boulevards. Townsquare is a component of Heart of Cove, the commercial and entertainment nucleus of the township with garden office towers, a hotel, retail mall and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) facilities driving footfall to the township and surrounding communities as Gamuda Cove transforms the lifestyle and leisure outlook of Southern Klang Valley.