Gamuda looks abroad for infrastructure projects

PETALING JAYA: Gamuda Bhd has set its sights overseas in pursuit of infrastructure projects, according to Gamuda Engineering’s managing director, Justin Chin.

“Hopefully, it will be an encouraging few years as regional governments are looking to infrastructure spending to lead the post-pandemic economic recovery and we hope to be able to capitalise on these opportunities,” he told the media after the group’s AGM yesterday.

On foreign shores, Chin said, the group is looking to expand its current base of four ongoing projects secured in the last two years in Taiwan and Singapore, as it has established a presence and teams in the two markets.

Its construction order book currently stands at RM4.5 billion which will see Gamuda through the next two years.

“In the short term, our focus would be on replenishing our order book in a few target markets. For the next financial year, we are carrying forward our order book replenishment target of RM10 billion from last year to the current financial year. Just under half of it comes under the Penang South Islands’ (PSI) reclamation project and the remainder from Australia,” he said.

Of the two, Chin reiterated that the PSI project was set back half a year due to the revocation of the environmental impact assessment approval and the group is also waiting for the results of some tenders that have been delayed in Australia due to the pandemic.

He disclosed that Gamuda is bidding for a number of projects in Australia with a target order book value of A$5-6 billion (RM15-18 billion) over the next three years or so.

“This should be reasonable given the strength of Australia’s announced project pipeline of over A$100 billion in infrastructure development over the next decade.”

Chin stated that it is awaiting the results of two tenders which would come out in the coming two quarters. For 2022, the group is eyeing a further three to four new tenders in the Australian market.

With regard to the prosperity tax Cukai Makmur that was revealed in Budget 2022, which entails a corporate tax rate of 33% on profit in excess of RM100 million, the managing director conceded that a few companies within the group are expected to be subjected to this one-off tax.

These companies within the group are expected to incur a blended 30% tax on profit instead of the usual 24% corporate tax.

“For our overseas earnings, the tax will only be imposed on earnings remitted back into Malaysia. As our group foreign earnings will be reinvested in overseas markets such as Vietnam and Australia, we will not be subject to this tax in the foreseeable future.”