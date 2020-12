PETALING JAYA: Gamuda Bhd posted a net profit of RM109.28 million for its first quarter ended Oct 31, a 37.1% decline from RM173.62 million in the same quarter of the previous year due to the Covid-19 effect.

Revenue for the quarter fell 30.3% to RM763.95 million from RM1.1 billion previously.

According to its Bursa disclosure, the group anticipated that this year’s performance will be driven by overseas property sales, Vietnam and Singapore, as well as the continued progress of MRT Putrajaya Line (formerly called MRT Line 2).

It pointed out that the pandemic and the imposition of movement control orders since mid-March have severely impacted the nation’s economy – reducing economic activity and putting pressure on public finances.

Subsequently, spending and stimulus for infrastructure development will be constrained due to elevated government debt load.

Moving forward, Gamuda highlighted that its resilience is underpinned by its construction order book of RM6.1 billion and unbilled property sales totalling RM3.2 billion, which will see it through the next two years.

On top of that, it has a healthy balance sheet with a prudent gearing of 0.3 times.