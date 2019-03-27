Gamuda’s Q2 earnings dip in wake of Splash disposal

PETALING JAYA: Gamuda Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended Jan 31 fell 22.58% to RM173.14 million from RM223.64 million a year ago due to absence of profits from Splash.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said it stopped recognising its share of Splash profits following the sale of Splash at the end of 2018.

“The two projects in Vietnam continued to sell well and together with the earnings contribution from Singapore, mitigated the lower earnings contribution from the new townships in Malaysia,” it said.

Revenue for the quarter rose 12.63% to RM1.13 billion from RM998.92 million a year ago. Of the total revenue, construction segment contributed RM1.12 billion while property segment contributed RM617.86 million during the quarter. Concession segment contributed RM130.46 million.

For the six-month period, Gamuda’s net profit fell 19.3% to RM345.18 million from RM427.72 million a year ago while revenue rose 14.65% to RM2.03 billion from RM1.77 billion a year ago.

During the period, Gamuda Engineering reported lower construction earnings due to the reduction in MRT Line 2’s contract value following the agreement with the government to undertake the elevated and underground works as a single turnkey contract.

For Gamuda Land, the overseas projects spearheaded by Vietnam and Singapore continued to perform well with overseas sales representing two-thirds of group property sales. Overall property earnings fell due to lower earnings contribution from new townships in Malaysia.

For Gamuda Infrastructure Concession, earnings were lower due to the sale of Splash last year.

For the financial year ending July 31, the group expects its performance to be driven by overseas property sales, progress of MRT Line 2 and steady earnings contribution from the expressway division.