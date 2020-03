PETALING JAYA: Gas Malaysia Bhd was awarded an import into regasification terminal licence by the Energy Commission on March 17, the group said in a Bursa filing.

“The licence allows Gas Malaysia Energy and Services Sdn Bhd to carry out the activity of an import into regasification terminal, bringing or causing to be brought liquefied natural gas into or within Malaysia by any means other than by transhipment,“ it said.

The licence is valid for a period of 10 years.