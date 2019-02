PETALING JAYA: Gas Malaysia Bhd’s net profit decreased 16.74% in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018 to RM51.08 million, from RM61.35 million in the previous corresponding quarter. ,mainly due to lower gas contribution margin recognised.

Revenue for the quarter however increased 19.45% to RM1.74 billion, compared with RM1.46 billion in the same quarter a year ago, driven by higher volume of natural gas sold and higher natural gas tariff.

For the full year of 2018, its earnings jumped 11.95% to RM180.39 million, from RM161.14 million a year ago, while revenue was up 17.27% to RM6.23 billion, against RM5.31 billion previously.

On its prospects, the group said it anticipates that the yearly increase in natural gas sale volume and number of customers will sustain for the financial year 2019.

“The profitability of the group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2019 is expected to be in tandem with the level reflecting the prevailing tariff setting mechanism framework,” it added.