GCAP appointed as non-revenue water specialist for Sarawak govt

KUALA LUMPUR: G Capital Bhd (GCAP) 51%-owned subsidiary G Capital Water Solutions Sdn Bhd (GCAP Water Solutions) has accepted letter of award (LOA) from Exxor Technologies Sdn Bhd to be the non-revenue water (NRW) specialist for “70KM Leak Detection and Pipe Inspection for Jabatan Bekalan Air Luar Bandar (JBALB) Sarawak – Kota Samarahan”.

The project is initiated, managed and funded by the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB Sarawak). Exxor Technologies is the main contractor of this project.

GCAP executive director Datuk Yap Yee Ping said with this award, G Capital Water Solutions’ total orderbook stood at RM9 million.

NRW is basically water that has been produced but is “lost” before it reaches the end user. Losses can be physical losses (tank overflow, pipe burst and leaks, and pipe flushing) or commercial losses (water theft, metering inaccuracies, and meter reading errors).

“Completing by December 2022 using the advanced leak detection technology, reducing NRW on leaking is no longer just a mere pipe replacement stretching a few hundred kilometres but a correct fix at the leaking points.”

The expansion in NRW field is in line with the government’s target in the 12th Malaysian Plan, which aimed to reduce NRW to 25%.