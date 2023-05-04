GCAP to raise up to RM113 million to part-finance its 20MW Mini-Hydropower Plant Projects in Perak

KUALA LUMPUR: G Capital Berhad (KLSE:7676) today announced a proposal to undertake a renounceable rights issue which entails the issuance of up to RM112,883,159 nominal value of 1,411,039,484 five-year, 8.0%, redeemable convertible unsecured loan stocks (RCULS) at 100% of its nominal value of RM0.08 each, on the basis of four RCULS for every one existing ordinary share in GCAP held on an entitlement date to be determined later. (Proposed Rights Issue).

The Proposed Rights Issue will raise at least RM17.21 million, and a total of RM112.88 million will be raised under the maximum subscription level.

GCAP promises to pay quarterly coupons, amounting to 8% p.a. for the 5-years RCULS tenure.

A filing with Bursa Malaysia today shows that during the 5-year tenure, RCULS holder may trade the RCULS on Bursa Malaysia, convert into new GCAP Shares by surrendering 1 RCULS with cash at conversion price (up to 20% premium from price fixing to be determined later) or to wait for non-cash conversion option at the end of maturity and enjoy fixed return by along the period.

The proceeds arising from the Proposed Rights Issue are intended to part-finance project costs and working capital requirements.

Under the maximum subscription scenario, RM112.88 million raised will be utilised to part-finance the Group’s 20MW mini-hydropower plant projects in Perak, namely, Sg Perak Salu (10MW), Sg Temelong and Sg Ibul (8MW) and Sg Geroh (2MW).

G Capital Berhad’s Executive Director Datuk Yap Yee Ping commented: “We are marching towards getting financial close to commence the construction of the mini-hydropower plant projects. Upon reaching commercial operation dates, we are expecting these plants to generate revenue of RM653.62 million for the 21-year renewable energy power purchase agreement (REPPA) signed with Tenaga Nasional Berhad.”

“We believe the Proposed Rights Issue is attractive and appealing to our fellow shareholders to participate and be rewarded with fixed interest income whilst witnessing GCAP Group's growth trajectory,” she added.

Any RCULS conversion before the end of maturity is a vote of confidence in our conviction to make the world better by embracing green energy. Such proceeds will be additional resources for GCAP Group towards future working capital requirements and/or project costs, including the 26MW project scheme of Mini-hydropower plants in Pahang where Sustainable Energy Development Authority Malaysia (“SEDA”) had granted such Feed-In Approval on December 6, 2022.

While GCAP has the option for RCULS redemption, we would like to reward RCULS holders by offering non-cash conversion rights at maturity. We believe the shareholders will welcome this Proposed Rights Issue,” said Yap.