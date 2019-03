PETALING JAYA: Construction services firm GDB Holdings Bhd has been appointed as the principal works contractor by Trans Resources Corp Sdn Bhd (TRCSB) for a RM135 million mixed development in Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya.

TRCSB is a wholly owned subsidiary of TRC Synergy Bhd.

GDB said in a statement yesterday that the 30-month project’s works encompass architectural, civil and structural, as well as mechanical and electrical works.

The first phase of the project comprises two blocks of 18-storey residential serviced apartments on an eight-storey podium which consist of a seven-storey car park and one-storey related facility on top of the podium.

The project is scheduled to commence on April 16 and complete by Oct 15, 2021.

GDB expects the contract to contribute positively towards the future earnings of the group for the duration of the contract and provide positive earnings visibility until the fourth quarter of the financial year ending December 2021.

Its managing director Cheah Ham Cheia said with this new project in hand, GDB has replenished its order book and enhanced its earnings visibility.

“We are optimistic that our track record will be a key competitive edge in securing more contracts in this challenging environment,” he added. The new contract adds to the group’s order book of RM537 million as at Feb 28. Its ongoing projects are the Aira Residence in Damansara Heights and Menara Hap Seng 3 in Kuala Lumpur.