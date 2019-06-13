GDB eyes 12 projects worth RM2.9 billion

PETALING JAYA: Construction services firm GDB Holdings Bhd is tendering for 12 projects worth a total of RM2.9 billion in the Klang Valley.

The 12 projects include residential, mixed development, hotel, factory and sales gallery.

Managing director Cheah Ham Cheia said there has been gradual improvement in tender activity for the construction of various buildings this year, reflecting the recovering sentiment in the sector.

“On top of that, we also believe that our consistent track-record in delivering projects ahead of schedule as exemplified with our recent completions places us in a favourable position to secure new contracts. To that end, we are continuously pursuing new contracts in a bid to bolster our order book of RM619.1 million as at end-March 2019,” he said today.

Cheah said the company is buoyant of its prospects for the financial year ending FY19 on the back of its strong track record for works completion ahead of schedule.