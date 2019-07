PETALING JAYA: GDB Holdings Bhd continued its track record of early delivery of projects since its inception with the topping out of Menara Hap Seng 3 in Kuala Lumpur today, two weeks ahead of schedule.

Managing director Cheah Ham Cheia (pix) said that executing the project within a short time frame was an aggressive benchmark for high-rise construction especially with the extensive scope of services and the challenging location of the project.

“The project’s location in the city centre meant that we were required to adhere to stringent regulations on the timing of construction activities, maneuver within the tight space constraints and consider the close proximity of surrounding buildings, among others.

“With the topping out ceremony today, GDB is scheduled to complete the project by the contractual completion date of Dec 31, 2019,” he said in a statement.

GDB was appointed by Hap Seng Land Development (Puchong) Sdn Bhd as the main contractor to build Menara Hap Seng 3, located at the intersection of Jalan Sultan Ismail and Jalan P. Ramlee in Kuala Lumpur city centre.

The 26-storey high-rise building comprises a six-level basement, five levels of retail and food and beverage (F&B) podium, 20 floors of office space and one rooftop F&B outlet.

The scope of works included the provision of earthworks, piling, substructure and superstructure work within a construction period of 26 months, with a contract value of more than RM300 million.