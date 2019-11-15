  1. The Sun Daily
GDB secures RM67.9m Autohaus contract

15 Nov 2019
PETALING JAYA: GDB Holdings Bhd has secured a RM67.9 million construction contract as it has been appointed as the main contractor for Hap Seng Star Mercedes-Benz Autohaus in Setia Alam, Selangor.

The contract entails the construction of a 3S (sales, service and spare parts) Autohaus, comprising a seven-story block, which consists of a ground floor and six storeys with two mezzanine floors and a rooftop. The development will feature among others, a car showroom, car service workshop, car receiving bay, office space, training rooms and car parks.

“With our proven track record of building high-rise and high-end residential and commercial developments, we are now continuing to be entrusted by major project owners with delivering other high-specification buildings,” said GDB group managing director Cheah Ham Cheia in a statement.

With the contract, the group has secured RM953.9 million jobs year-to-date.

Cheah added that as at June 30, 2019, GDB’s order book stood at RM1.3 billion, which is to be recognised over the next three years.

The contract will be for a duration of 15 months, from Nov 28, 2019 to February 27, 2021 and is expected to contribute positively towards the future earnings of GDB for the duration of the contract.

