GDEX’s RM25m autohub to triple sorting capacity

PETALING JAYA: Express delivery services provider Gdex Bhd has commenced the operations of its RM25 million auto hub, with expectations to triple its sorting capacity to 350,000 shipments daily.

The new 145,000 sq ft fully automated sorting facility deploys intelligent sorting technology with a sorting accuracy of 99.99% to shorten turnaround time and reduce risk of parcel damage. About 30% larger than its previous sorting hub here, the new auto hub uses a double deck cross-belt sorter to maximise sorting capacity by utilising the hub’s air space.

The auto hub uses environmentally-friendly equipment such as electric forklifts and pallet jacks, which are powered by rechargeable batteries, which are a part of its ongoing efforts to reduce carbon footprint in its daily operations.

Managing director and CEO Teong Teck Lean said that the group continues to leverage on its roots in process engineering and integrate the latest technological solutions in operations to offer speed and reliability to businesses.

“(We are) progressing into the GDEX 2.0 era, where we are establishing a full-service ecosystem capable of fulfilling the increasingly dynamic requirements of our customers, by leveraging on our technological capabilities. In line with this, the GDEX Auto Hub was built to be a part of the logistics ecosystem in Malaysia, which not only moves shipments, but mobilises businesses as well,” he said during his speech at the GDex Auto Hub grand launch today.

Meanwhile, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil who was present at the event said that the launch of the autohub marks a shift towards industrial revolution of 4.0 and the country’s push towards digital transformation because the use of technology will help increase operational efficiencies and enhance productivity, improve quality of service, as well as enable the learning and development of new skills.

“While the automated sorting hub may reduce reliance on manual labour, this does not mean that there will be redundancies in hub operators jobs, the couriers can build new skills and shift their focus to tasks that require more advanced skills.