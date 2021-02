PETALING JAYA: Genetec Technology Bhd has secured new orders worth RM56 million from new and existing customers.

The new orders were secured for the month of December 2020 and up to today from 13 customers for customised machines of assembly lines and supply of component parts in electric vehicle and battery, automotive, electronic, semiconductor and hard disk drive industries.

The tenure of each project normally ranges from three to nine months depending on the size of order and time frame specified by customers. Scope of works will involve but not limited to concept design and detailed drawing, order and receiving of component parts, system fabrication and assembly, software coding and programming, factory setup & system testing and lastly installation, commissioning and acceptance by customers.

The secured orders are expected to contribute positively to Genetec’s earnings for the financial year ending March 31, 2022.