Gentari collaborates with Sarawak firms to develop clean energy solutions

PETALING JAYA: Clean energy solutions provider Gentari Sdn Bhd has signed two strategic collaboration agreements with Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) and SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation, to explore potential opportunities to collaborate in developing and deploying clean energy solutions in the state.

The signing ceremony took place during the Energy Asia Conference, which gathers energy professionals, industry leaders and policymakers aiming to advance Asia’s Net-Zero Ambitions through actionable solutions for a just and responsible energy transition.

In Gentari’s partnership with SEB, the focus will be on diversifying and enhancing Sarawak’s energy mix – enabling a more sustainable and renewable energy supply, through the deployment of renewable energy projects. Meanwhile, Gentari’s collaboration with SEDC Energy will focus on the production of green hydrogen by optimising the state’s abundant renewable resources.

In addition, Gentari is collaborating with both SEB and SEDC Energy to establish a comprehensive and wide-ranging electric vehicle charging network in Sarawak – an initiative that will be vital for promoting green mobility solutions and encouraging the shift towards low carbon transport in the state.

Gentari CEO Sushil Purohit said their strategic partnership embodies a holistic approach to address the clean energy needs of Sarawak.

“By leveraging our expertise to enable end-to-end solutions, we aim to help foster a greener and more energy resilient future for the state, besides positioning Sarawak as a regional leader in clean energy, with a focus on the green hydrogen sector,” he added.

SEB Group CEO Datu Sharbini Suhaili said that this collaboration reflects their commitment to driving Sarawak’s energy transition and decarbonisation initiatives, while reinforcing their position as a regional leader in the renewable energy sector.

“This partnership is a significant step towards realising our vision of achieving sustainable growth and prosperity for our communities in Sarawak, all while safeguarding the environment,” he added.

Meanwhile, SEDC Energy CEO Robert Hardin said that this collaborative partnership encompasses a comprehensive approach to meet Sarawak’s clean energy requirements.